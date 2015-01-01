Abstract

BACKGROUND: People hospitalized for suicide attempt (SA) have a high risk of repeating and committing suicide during the first months after discharge. The aim of this study is to compare the usual treatment (TAU) with a TAU supplemented with a telephone follow-up programme (TAU + T).



METHOD: Multicentre, open-trial, ex post facto pre-post prospective study that compared two samples of 90 (TAU) and 101 (TAU + T) people admitted in 2018-2019 for attempted suicide in two psychiatry units after one-year follow-up. Repeated SAs were analysed.



RESULTS: A total of 31.4% (n =60) of the sample attempted suicide at least once during follow-up, with no differences between the units. A total of 32.5% (n =62) were readmitted during the following year, 15.6% of those readmissions were due to new suicide attempts. In TAU, the highest proportion of reattempts was among those diagnosed with personality disorders (77.8%) vs. other diagnoses (28.4%). In TAU + T, the highest proportion was found among those with previous SAs (50%) vs. those admitted for the first SA (4.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: People admitted to psychiatric units for a first SA seem to benefit from TAU + T as it was associated with a lower recurrence of SA after discharge.

Language: en