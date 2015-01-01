|
Sicilia Matas L, Barrios Cerrejón M, Pereda Beltrán N. Psicothema 2022; 34(3): 463-470.
35861009
BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse (CSA) survivors can experience psychological changes and growth as a consequence of their victimization experience, known as posttraumatic growth (PTG). The purpose of this study was to evaluate the dimensionality, reliability and validity of the Spanish version of the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory - Short Form (PTGI-SF) (Tedeschi & Calhoun, 1996) in a sample of 104 adult survivors of CSA.
Language: en
Adult; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Language; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Child Abuse, Sexual; *Posttraumatic Growth, Psychological; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/diagnosis/psychology; Adaptation, Psychological; Reproducibility of Results; Survivors/psychology