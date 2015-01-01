SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sicilia Matas L, Barrios Cerrejón M, Pereda Beltrán N. Psicothema 2022; 34(3): 463-470.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)

DOI

10.7334/psicothema2021.458

PMID

35861009

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse (CSA) survivors can experience psychological changes and growth as a consequence of their victimization experience, known as posttraumatic growth (PTG). The purpose of this study was to evaluate the dimensionality, reliability and validity of the Spanish version of the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory - Short Form (PTGI-SF) (Tedeschi & Calhoun, 1996) in a sample of 104 adult survivors of CSA.

METHOD: Different models of PTGI-SF validated in different languages and samples were tested using Confirmatory Factor Analysis.

RESULTS: The results showed that the original five-factor model exhibited the best goodness of fit. Internal consistency was adequate for the general scale, and acceptable for the five different factors. Furthermore, positive correlations were found between the PTGI-SF total score and psychosocial and mental health problems, as well as gender differences, with women tending to report more PTG than men.

CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that the Spanish PTGI-SF is a brief, reliable, valid self-report measure for assessing PTG experienced by CSA survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Language; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Child Abuse, Sexual; *Posttraumatic Growth, Psychological; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/diagnosis/psychology; Adaptation, Psychological; Reproducibility of Results; Survivors/psychology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print