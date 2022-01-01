|
Citation
Reis DJ, Kaizer AM, Kinney AR, Bahraini NH, Holliday R, Forster JE, Brenner LA. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
35862085
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Bayesian meta-analyses offer several advantages over traditional approaches, including improved accuracy when using a small number of studies and enhanced estimation of heterogeneity. However, psychological trauma research has yet to see widespread adoption of these statistical methods, potentially due to researchers' unfamiliarity with the processes involved. The purpose of this article is to provide a practical tutorial for conducting random-effects Bayesian meta-analyses.
Language: en