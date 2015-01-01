SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Clarke M. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2022; 18: 180-184.

(Copyright © 2022, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))

10.14197/atr.2012221812

unavailable

One common belief in the anti-trafficking field is that the primary motivation of traffickers is financial gain. This short paper describes recent examples of that belief among researchers and practitioners and suggests that it is not warranted by the available evidence. My intention is to stimulate conversation and to call for improved documentation and analysis of perpetrator motivations. I encourage a more nuanced appreciation of those motivations by policymakers and the larger anti-trafficking community.

Language: en

anti-trafficking; anti-trafficking journal; anti-trafficking review; crime; gender; human rights; human trafficking; human trafficking journal; immigration; journal; labour rights; migration; peer review; peer reviewed journal; prostitution; rights; sex work; trafficked persons; trafficking; trafficking in persons; transnational crime; women

