SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wheeler AC. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2022; 18: 185-189.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))

DOI

10.14197/atr.2012221813

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article presents data on defendants in US federal human trafficking prosecutions between 2000 and 2020. Through an exhaustive analysis of court documents, press releases, and news articles, it shows who is implicated in trafficking crimes, how they are connected to their victims, and at what point they become traffickers. It concludes that, while there is no universal trafficker profile, traffickers often exploit a position of trust with their victims, either by taking advantage of a child's age or by employing coercive tactics. Cycles of such exploitation can even lead victims to begin abusing other victims.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

anti-trafficking; anti-trafficking journal; anti-trafficking review; crime; gender; human rights; human trafficking; human trafficking journal; immigration; journal; labour rights; migration; peer review; peer reviewed journal; prostitution; rights; sex work; trafficked persons; trafficking; trafficking in persons; transnational crime; women

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print