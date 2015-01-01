SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Handrahan LM. J. Hum. Traffick. 2022; 8(1): 82-112.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23322705.2021.2019533

Using a pragmatic exploratory sequential mixed methods design in data collection and analysis (QUAL quan), this study analyzes 223 child sex trafficking investigations, arrests, and/or prosecutions within the United States (U.S.) higher education workforce. Despite growing awareness of the crime, research on child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) is surprisingly scant with a near total absence of perpetrator data. This is the first examination of the crime in U.S. tertiary education. Policy recommendations, guided by the research results, contribute to progress in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on anti-trafficking: Gender Equality (SDG 5.2) and Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions (SDG 16.2).

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Child Sex Abuse; Crime; Higher Education; Trafficking; Workplace

