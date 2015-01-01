Abstract

Evaluations of human trafficking service programs are necessary to determine if they are effective and to document how they are working. Yet, human trafficking programs have only recently begun to be evaluated and little is known about the most effective approaches. To evaluate human trafficking programs, evaluators can learn from field-tested evaluation designs and methodologies of similar service programs. Domestic violence programs have many parallels to human trafficking programs and have an extensive evaluation literature base from which to draw. This paper documents the current status of human trafficking and domestic violence service program evaluations, identifies areas in which human trafficking program evaluations can build on domestic violence program evaluations, and provides recommendations for future human trafficking program evaluations.

