Nordstrom BM. J. Hum. Traffick. 2022; 8(2): 184-194.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: While it is common for trafficked persons (TPs) to access healthcare, few health professionals have had training and lack confidence in their ability to respond effectively. Additionally, healthcare does not have evidenced-based education or policy for responding to TP. This study evaluated knowledge and confidence in responding to TPs among multidisciplinary participants from outpatient and inpatient settings.
education; HEAL Trafficking; health care; healthcare; Human trafficking; labor trafficking; policy; protect; protocol; sex trafficking