Abstract

Trafficked persons frequently seek healthcare, but many go unrecognized. Most residency programs provide little to no education on the topic. In this pilot study, our objective was to demonstrate that human trafficking education improves residents' knowledge, confidence, and attitudes concerning care of trafficked persons. Residents took part in a 1-hour didactic training on human trafficking. Knowledge, attitudes, and confidence were assessed in a paired pre- and post-survey with multiple-choice questions to evaluate knowledge and Likert scale questions to determine self-reported attitudes and confidence. One-hundred-four resident physicians from eight programs completed the study. Following the intervention, mean knowledge scores increased from 1.50 out of 5 correct to 4.63 out of 5 correct (p <.01). Each tested attitude and skill variable also increased significantly between pre- and post- intervention scores (p <.05). Following the intervention, 96-98% of participants answered 'agree' with 4 of the 5 attitude questions (p <.05). Further, 72-88% of respondents answered favorably to questions on confidence (p <.05). Physicians receiving education on the identification of trafficked persons, trauma-informed care, and community resource management report increased knowledge of potential trafficking indicators and increased confidence in identifying and providing care to trafficked persons. Improving the ability of healthcare professionals to identify trafficked persons, provide them with appropriate healthcare, and refer them to appropriate community resources in a trauma-informed manner contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goal 16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en