Journal Article

Citation

Balfour G, Okech D, Callands TA, Kombian G. J. Hum. Traffick. 2022; 8(3): 334-348.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23322705.2020.1806186

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study documents the positive and negative intervention experiences of 37 trafficked and at-risk women from a residential care facility in Accra, Ghana. In-depth interviews were analyzed with the Atlas T.I. software using a primarily inductive approach in thematic analysis. Participants recommended provision of necessities, psychosocial support, continued support, and provision of financial capital to start a micro-business after program completion. They also requested that the program could have extended the length of training and provided more marketable skills. The study shows the importance of victim-centered programs for female survivors of trafficking and other exploitations.


Language: en

Keywords

exploitation; services; survivors; Trafficking; women

