Abstract

This study documents the positive and negative intervention experiences of 37 trafficked and at-risk women from a residential care facility in Accra, Ghana. In-depth interviews were analyzed with the Atlas T.I. software using a primarily inductive approach in thematic analysis. Participants recommended provision of necessities, psychosocial support, continued support, and provision of financial capital to start a micro-business after program completion. They also requested that the program could have extended the length of training and provided more marketable skills. The study shows the importance of victim-centered programs for female survivors of trafficking and other exploitations.

Language: en