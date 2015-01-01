Abstract

According to the design requirements of a pedestrian gallery bridge in a river park, a specific design of a landscape bridge with cable-stayed arch ribs in the shape of a flying swallow and the saddle-shaped roof is proposed. Its orthographic projection is ellipsed in. The side elevation of the arch ribs is a flying swallow-shape with its tail curled up. The top of the bridge is transparent glass with a hyperbolic paraboloid surface. Special-shaped spatially curved steel pipes are adopted for the flying swallow-type cable-stayed arch ribs. The bridge deck adopts an elliptical plate-beam structure, the curvilinear shape of which has unique aesthetic value. On the basis of a practical project, parameter design, Midas finite-element model, and internal force calculation and modal analysis are carried out to verify the structural rationality of the bridge designed.

