Abstract

In order to improve the lateral stiffness of the flat pull pedestrian suspension bridge, using the straight-grained characteristics of the hyperbolic paraboloid, a flat pull pedestrian suspension bridge structural system with a hyperbolic paraboloid spatial cable network is proposed in this paper. The hyperbolic paraboloid spatial cable network is suspended on the parabola concave bent cap of the double-leg column bridge tower. The bridge deck structure in the form of a pipe truss structure is placed in the groove of hyperbolic paraboloid spatial cable network system. The spatial-crossing cable network with the hyperbolic paraboloid provides horizontal component force and improves the lateral stiffness and torsional stiffness. Combined with a 120 m span pedestrian landscape suspension bridge in a river canyon, the engineering parameters are designed, the Midas finite-element analysis model is established, the internal force is analyzed and calculated, and the dynamic modal analysis is carried out to verify the superiority of the flat pull pedestrian suspension bridge structure of hyperbolic paraboloid spatial cable network.

