Abstract

According to the construction requirements of a superlong-span pedestrian suspension bridge in a canyon scenic spot, a hillside-anchored spatial cable system pedestrian suspension bridge is proposed. The hyperbolic paraboloid space cable network system is adopted to improve the wind resistance stability of the pedestrian suspension bridge in a canyon scenic spot. Taking advantage of the landform of the canyon scenic spot, the hyperbolic paraboloid space cable network is dispersed and anchored to the rock slopes on both sides of the canyon scenic spot, and the bridge tower structure is removed to reduce the cost. The hyperbolic paraboloid space cable system and the wind resistant cable system are used together, which can firmly grasp the stiffening beam of the bridge deck system from the top, bottom, left, and right, restrict the torsional deformation of the stiffening beam of the bridge deck system, and fundamentally solve the problem of wind-resistant stability of the superlong-span pedestrian suspension bridge in a canyon scenic spot. Combined with a 500 m superlong-span pedestrian suspension bridge project in a canyon scenic spot, the engineering parameters are designed, the Midas finite-element analysis model is established, and the static calculation analysis and dynamic modal analysis are carried out to verify the advantages of the pedestrian suspension bridge with the space suspension cable anchored to the hillside.

