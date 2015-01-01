Abstract

In order to reduce the cost of a pedestrian suspension bridge in a river canyon, a hyperbolic paraboloid space cable hanging network pedestrian suspension bridge in a river canyon is proposed in this paper. The hyperbolic paraboloid space cable hanging network is dispersed and anchored to the cliff and the steep wall rocks on both sides of the river canyon, the bridge tower and sling-cable system are removed, and the pipe-truss bridge deck stiffening beam is placed directly on the hyperbolic paraboloid space cable hanging network, resulting in cost savings and simplifying assembly construction. Combined with a 150 m span pedestrian landscape suspension bridge in a river canyon, a Midas finite-element analysis model is established, dynamic modal analysis is carried out, and it is verified that the hyperbolic paraboloid space cable hanging network pedestrian suspension bridge structure has good wind stability.

