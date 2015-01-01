|
Kondou H, Inoue K, Akasaka Y, Ichioka H, Bandou R, Ikegaya H. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2021; 20(2): 18-22.
(Copyright © 2021, The Japanese Council of Traffic Science)
Since wearing a seatbelt while driving has become obligatory, the death rate by traffic accidents has decreased. On the other hand, submarining caused by motor vehicle collisions in common. Though there are few reports which study the incidence of submarining in detail, the mechanism of submarining is known as a dysfunction of the lap belt. Submarining is more likely when passengers are small of stature or are in the rear seat.
Language: ja
seatbelt mark; submarining; traffic injury; サブマリン現象; シートベルト痕; 交通外傷