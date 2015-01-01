Abstract

Not only metropolitan cities and provinces, but also local governments are very sensitive to traffic safety evaluation results, so there are many requests for improvement of the existing population-, number of vehicles- and length of road-based and fatality-centered safety evaluation method. In particular, the need for improvement is also being raised in the evaluation of metropolitan cities and provincial-level local governments together that have completely different traffic conditions and environments. In this study, more diverse accident exposure-based indicators such as country index, distance driven and traffic volume were applied, and also EPDO including injured were applied as an analysis variables. In addition, the evaluation results for each road management agency were presented to clarify who is responsible for traffic safety management. As a result, there are a lot of changes in the rankings compared to the existing population-based and fatality-centered safety evaluation, and it was possible to identify the safety-weak roads and the management responsibility for each metropolitan city and province. For a more accurate and meaningful safety evaluation in the future, evaluation in separated groups by metropolitan and provincial local government, including the injured in the evaluation category, establishing statistical data on new exposure indicators, and evaluating traffic safety by road management agency were proposed as a main implications.





===



광역시 ‧ 도 뿐 아니라 기초자치단체까지 교통안전도 평가결과에 매우 민감하여 기존의 인구, 자동차수, 도로연장과 같은 모집단기반의 사망자 중심의 안전도 평가방법의 개선에 대한 요구가 많다. 특히 교통여건 및 환경이 전혀 다른 광역시와 도단위 지자체를 함께 평가하는 부분에 대해서도 개선의 필요성이 제기되고 있다. 본 연구에서는 이러한 요구를 반영하여 보다 다양한 노출지표를 검토하여 국토계수, 주행거리 그리고 교통량과 같은 사고노출기반 지표를 적용하고, 분석지표 역시 사망자 외 중상자와 부상자 등을 포함한 EPDO를 적용하여 안전도 평가결과를 제시하였다. 그 외에도 교통안전관리에 대한 책임소재를 명확히 하기 위해 도로관리기관별 평가결과를 제시하였다. 결과적으로 기존의 모집단기반의 사망자 중심의 안전도평가보다는 많은 순위의 변동이 나타났으며, 각 광역시 ‧ 도별로 취약한 도로와 관리책임 소재를 규명할 수 있는 결과가 도출되었다. 향후 보다 정확하고 의미있는 교통안전도 평가를 위해 광역시와 광역도의 분리 평가, 중상자가 포함된 부상자를 평가범주에 포함, 신규 노출지표에 대한 통계자료 구축 그리고 도로관리주체별 교통안전도 평가 등을 주요 시사점으로 도출하였다.

Language: ko