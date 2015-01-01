|
Woo B, Kim HK. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(1): 99-110.
화재 출동 지체의 원인 분석에 관한 연구: 부산광역시를 중심으로
PMID
Abstract
This study analyzed the area that can be reached within 5 minutes of the golden time based on the fire dispatch data of Busan Metropolitan City, and derived the factors affecting the fire dispatch time. This study is largely composed of three main parts: first, elimination of outliers in the fire dispatch data, second, estimation of fire-fighting service area within 5 minutes of golden time through GIS spatial analysis, and third, regression analysis of delay in fire mobilization. As a result, the number of intersections was found to commonly influence the extension of the fire dispatch time in six districts, implying that the introduction of the emergency vehicle preemption system is an urgent policy alternative in Busan. In addition, the ratio of the 1-lane in the fire dispatch route increases the fire dispatch time in five districts excluding the Gangseo district, requiring the increase of the number of lanes or expansion of the lane width. In particular, illegal parking is an underlying factor in the fire dispatch time increase by 550 to 600 seconds in the Gangseo and Gijang districts, demanding the strong crackdown on illegal parking. The results of this study are expected to serve as supporting data for policy establishment to secure 5 minutes of the golden time in Busan in the future.
Language: ko