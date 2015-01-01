|
Kim Y, Lee M, Yun Y, Jun Y, Kim KS. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(1): 111-127.
딥러닝을 이용한 결빙 노면 상의 교통사고발생 예측 모형 개발
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
The number of traffic accidents caused by wintertime icy roads is increasing every year. Vehicle collisions on such frozen roads can cause fatalities, serious injuries, and property damage. So, comprehensive countermeasures need to be adopted. This requires accurate prediction and identification of hazardous areas. In this study, a forecasting model was developed to predict the chances of traffic accidents that can occur on icy roads. Deep learning algorithms were employed. Orthophotos and traffic accident data were used for training purposes. Historical data on accidents that occurred in the areas of Jongno-gu, Jung-gu, Mapo-gu, Yongsan-gu, Seodaemun-gu, and Seongbuk-gu in Seoul were collected for the period from year 2013 to year 2019. The orthophotos images were pre-processed before using them as input data for forecasting models. The procedure involved image segmentation techniques as well as Z-Curve index.
