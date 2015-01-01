Abstract

The number of traffic accidents caused by wintertime icy roads is increasing every year. Vehicle collisions on such frozen roads can cause fatalities, serious injuries, and property damage. So, comprehensive countermeasures need to be adopted. This requires accurate prediction and identification of hazardous areas. In this study, a forecasting model was developed to predict the chances of traffic accidents that can occur on icy roads. Deep learning algorithms were employed. Orthophotos and traffic accident data were used for training purposes. Historical data on accidents that occurred in the areas of Jongno-gu, Jung-gu, Mapo-gu, Yongsan-gu, Seodaemun-gu, and Seongbuk-gu in Seoul were collected for the period from year 2013 to year 2019. The orthophotos images were pre-processed before using them as input data for forecasting models. The procedure involved image segmentation techniques as well as Z-Curve index.



RESULTS show that there are significantly high probabilities of traffic accidents to occur on icy roads in the following geographical areas: urban parts of Gwanghwamun and Hoehyeon Station-Bank of Korea with particularly large volume of vehicular traffic, bridge areas adjacent to waterfronts like Olympic-daero-Yeongdong Bridge and Nonhyeon-dong-Hangang Bridge.



겨울철 도로결빙으로 인해 교통사고 발생건수가 매년 증가하는 추세를 보이고 있다. 결빙된 도로에서의 차량 충돌은 심각한 인적, 물적 사고를 야기할 수 있기 때문에 이에 대한 종합적 대책 마련이 필요하다. 본 연구에서는 겨울철 교통사고 발생 피해를 줄이기 위해 결빙 노면에서 발생하는 교통사고를 예측하는 딥러닝 기반의 예측모형을 개발하였다. 모형개발에는 정사영상 이미지와 교통사고 자료가 사용되었으며 2013년에서 2019년까지 서울의 종로구, 중구, 마포구, 용산구, 서대문구, 성북구 등의 지역에서 수집된 자료를 기반으로 하였다. 정사영상 이미지는 Z-Curve Index를 이용한 정사영상 이미지 분할 기법을 적용한 전처리 과정을 거쳐 예측 모형의 자료로 활용되었다. 본 연구 결과, 유동인구와 교통량이 많은 광화문 일대, 회현역-한국은행 구간 등 도심지역과 한강 등 수변지역에 인접한 올림픽대로-영동대교 구간, 논현동-한강대교 등 교량 지역이 교통사고 발생 가능성이 높은 지역으로 분석되었다.

