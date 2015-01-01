Abstract

Open data platform should provide the metadata for users to find the right data they need, and understand and handle them in proper way. Until now, data is mainly obtained directly from the data source. But soon, data should be mainly distributed on open data platform. And Interoperability and integrity of the data from various sources should become important. DCAT is the metadata standard enacted by W3C, which is not working well enough with transportation data. This research represent new properties and the controlled vocabularies on a new namespace for transportation data's unique and complex features while following the DCAT standard for common data characteristics.



===



데이터가 유통되고 소비되기 위해서는 이용자들이 필요한 데이터를 찾고 그 데이터를 정확히 이해해서 바로 활용할 수 있도록 메타데이터를 구축하고 제공되어야 한다. 지금까지는 데이터 공유/유통 플랫폼 보다는 데이터가 구축되어 있는 기관의 관리자를 통해서 데이터를 취득하는 경우가 많았다. 그러나, 향후 데이터 공유/유통 플랫폼을 통한 데이터가 생태계 활성화를 이루고자 한다면, 데이터 발견성 확보를 위한 메타데이터 구축이 반드시 필요하다. 메타데이터 호환성과 통합성을 위해 W3C에서는 DCAT(Data Catalog Vocabulary)이라는 표준을 제기한바 있다. DCAT 표준은 많은 부분 서지자료 메타데이터로 쓰이던 형식을 차용했기 때문에, 복잡한 기술적 내용과 관계를 갖고 있는 교통데이터의 메타데이터 표준으로 충분하지 못하다. 본 연구에서는 서로 다른 형태의 수집된 교통 데이터에 대한 관계를 구조화하여, 데이터의 논리적 관계를 사용자가 직관적으로 이해할 수 있는 교통 RDF 메타데이터 구축안을 제기하였다. 이는 데이터를 검색하고 유통하는 데이터 카탈로그 시스템의 가장 기본적인 요소로서, 데이터생태계 조성에 동력을 제공할 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko