Park EM, Song S. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(1): 128-136.
교통데이터 특성을 고려한 RDF 메타데이터 속성 및 어휘 정의
Open data platform should provide the metadata for users to find the right data they need, and understand and handle them in proper way. Until now, data is mainly obtained directly from the data source. But soon, data should be mainly distributed on open data platform. And Interoperability and integrity of the data from various sources should become important. DCAT is the metadata standard enacted by W3C, which is not working well enough with transportation data. This research represent new properties and the controlled vocabularies on a new namespace for transportation data's unique and complex features while following the DCAT standard for common data characteristics.
Language: ko