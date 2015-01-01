Abstract

As the use of personal mobility has been activated since the domestic launch of the shared transportation service in 2018, related civil complaints and accidents are increasing. Accordingly, the government strengthened the safety regulations of personal mobility through the revision of the Road Traffic Act, but this brought many restrictions in terms of smart mobility business and revitalizing the sharing economy. In other words, the result is that the lack of infrastructure facilities for the use of personal mobility, the traffic environment in Korea, and citizens' awareness are not taken into account, but only reflect the social needs of laws and safety measures due to the expansion of related markets. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to present a balanced alternative between 'Safety between user and pedestrian' and 'Shared-use Mobility activation' through legal regulatory reviews currently applied to 'personal mobility' and comparison with other means of transportation such as bicycles. As a result, first, we propose a speed standard for personal mobility at a level lower than the design speed of Bicycle road by type, such as 25km/h or less on exclusive bicycle path, 10km/h or less on bicycle and pedestrian path, and 15km/h or less on exclusive bicycle lane. In addition, in consideration of the bicycle speed and braking distance in the Bicycle road, and the speed of the wheelchairs to aid walking that can pass on the sidewalk, it is necessary to allow personal mobility to pass the sidewalk through speed limit in the section where the Bicycle road is insufficient. Second, it is necessary to apply flexible regulations according to the characteristics of personal mobility that are included in bicycles, due to legal status, such as adjusting safety helmet as a recommendation, not as mandatory, and limiting them to driving age instead of driver's license obligations.



2018년 공유교통 서비스의 국내 출시를 시작으로 개인형 이동장치의 이용이 활성화되면서, 관련 민원 및 사고가 증가하고 있다. 이에 따라 정부는 「도로교통법」개정을 통해 개인형 이동장치의 안전 규정을 강화했으나, 이는 스마트 모빌리티 산업, 공유경제 활성화 측면에서 많은 제약을 가져오게 되었다. 즉, 개인형 이동장치 이용을 위한 인프라 시설 부족과 국내의 교통환경 및 시민의식을 고려하지 못한 채 관련 시장 확대에 따른 법령과 안전대책 개선의 사회적 요구만을 반영한 결과이다. 이에 본 연구는 현재 '개인형 이동장치'에 적용되는 법적 규제 검토 및 자전거 등 타 이동 수단과의 비교를 통해 '이용자와 보행자 간 안전'과 '공유 모빌리티 사업 활성화' 사이의 균형 있는 대안을 제시하는 것이 목적이다. 그 결과, 첫째, 자전거전용도로 25km/h 이하, 자전거보행자겸용도로 10km/h 이하, 자전거전용차로 15km/h 이하 등 자전거도로 설계속도보다 낮은 수준으로 개인형 이동장치의 운행속도 기준을 제안한다. 또한, 자전거도로 내 자전거 속도 및 제동거리, 보도 통행이 가능한 보행 보조용 의자차의 속도를 고려하여 자전거도로가 미비한 구간에서는 속도제한을 통해 개인형 이동장치의 보도 통행 허용이 필요하다. 둘째, 안전모 착용은 의무가 아닌 권장 사항으로 조정, 운전면허 의무규정 대신 운전 가능 연령으로 제한하는 등 법적 지위상 자전거 등에 포함하여 운행되고 있는 개인형 이동장치의 특성에 맞는 탄력적 규제 적용이 필요하다.

