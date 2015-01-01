|
Hayes BE. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2022; 59(3): 327-364.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
OBJECTIVES: Building on the ecological model, multicontextual opportunity theory, and southern criminology, the study developed individual- and country-level indicators of opportunity to understand the experience of intimate partner violence (IPV) among married women in the Global South. Opportunity-related indicators considered the impact of globalization and variability across nations categorized as part of the Global South.
Language: en
Global South; intimate partner violence; micro-macro; multilevel; opportunity theory