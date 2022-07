Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examines the association between a country's gun availability and firearm-related terrorism.



METHODS: Employing data from 140 countries, we assess the possible relationship between a country's rate of suicide by firearm and their count of terrorist attacks involving a firearm through a series of structural equation models.



RESULTS: Collectively, we find that there is a positive relationship between gun availability and firearm-related terrorism in 2016 and 2017. However, this result fails our robustness check and is sensitive to the inclusion of the U.S.



CONCLUSION: With important caveats, we believe the U.S. to be unique in terms of both gun availability and terrorism.

Language: en