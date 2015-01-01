|
Citation
|
Ngo FT, Zavala E, Piquero AR. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2022; 59(4): 487-529.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES We assess the proposed mechanisms outlined in Agnew's General Theory of Crime and Delinquency about gender differences in crime and deviance (gender differences are due to differences between males and females in their standing on the life domains or differences in the effect of the life domains on the phenomenon among males and females) in accounting for sex differences in intimate partner violence (IPV) among a sample of young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Agnew’s integrated general theory; intimate partner violence; life domains; sex (gender) differences