Abstract

OBJECTIVES: At-risk drinking of alcohol is increasing in the older population and both at-risk drinking and loneliness have been shown to be risk factors for depression. The aim of this study was therefore to investigate the associations between at-risk drinking, loneliness, and self-reported diagnosed depression in the older population.



METHODS: The study was based on 10,096 persons aged 70-84 years who answered a survey questionnaire sent to a random population sample in Mid-Sweden in 2017. The overall response rate was 77%. The associations between at-risk drinking, loneliness and depression were analysed using multivariate logistic regression, adjusting for age, educational level, country of birth, economic stress, social support, living alone, physical activity, smoking, BMI, and medication use.



RESULTS: The prevalence of at-risk drinking during the last 12 months was 8% among men and 4% among women. In total, 8% of the men and 14% of the women suffered from loneliness at least weekly. Having a current diagnosed depression was more commonly reported among women (9%) than among men (5%). At-risk drinking was associated with a higher prevalence of diagnosed depression in both men (OR:1.76; 95% CI:1.03-3.01) and women (OR:1.83; 95% CI:1.06-3.18), compared to moderate drinking when adjusting for loneliness and potential confounders. Furthermore, persons who suffered from loneliness every week had a higher prevalence of diagnosed depression (OR:5.95; 95% CI:3.72-9.53 in men and OR:4.80; 95% CI:3.44-6.69 in women) than those who did not suffer from loneliness.



CONCLUSION: In this population-based study, both at-risk drinking and loneliness were independently associated with self-reported diagnosed depression among men and women aged 70-84 years. These findings are important for prevention of depression among older people.

