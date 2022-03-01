Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traffic fatalities remain a major public health challenge despite progress made during recent decades. This study develops exposure-based estimates of fatalities per mile traveled for pedestrians, cyclists, and light-duty vehicle occupants and describes disparities by race/ethnicity, including a subanalysis of fatality rates during darkness and in urban areas.



METHODS: Estimates of person-miles traveled by mode and race/ethnicity group were derived from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey using replicate weights. Three-year average (2016‒2018) traffic fatalities were measured by mode and race/ethnicity group with the U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Fatality rates per mile traveled and CIs were calculated for each subgroup as well as separately for trips occurring during darkness and in urban areas. Analysis was conducted in 2021‒2022.



RESULTS: Exposure to traffic fatality differs by race/ethnicity group and by mode, indicating that adjustment for differential exposure is needed when estimating disparities. The authors find that fatality rates per 100 million miles traveled are systematically higher for Black and Hispanic Americans for all modes and notably higher for vulnerable modes (e.g., Black Americans died at more than 4 times the rate for White Americans while cycling, 33.71 [95% CI: 21.84, 73.83] compared with 7.53 [95% CI: 6.64, 8.69], and more than 2 times the rate while walking, 40.92 [95% CI: 36.58, 46.44] compared with 18.77 [95% CI: 17.30, 20.51]). Previous estimates that do not adjust for differential exposure may underestimate disparities by race/ethnicity. Observed disparities remained when considering only urban areas and appear to be exacerbated during darkness.



CONCLUSIONS: Traffic fatalities are a substantial and preventable public health challenge in America. Black and Hispanic Americans have higher traffic fatality rates per mile traveled than White Americans across the transportation system, requiring urgent attention.

Language: en