Abstract

The purpose of this study was to compare the effects of wearing older, lower-ranked football helmets (LRank) to wearing newer, higher-ranked football helmets (HRank) on pre- to post-season changes in cortical thickness in response to repetitive head impacts and assess whether changes in cortical thickness are associated with head impact exposure for either helmet type. 105 male high-school athletes (N(HRank) = 52, N(LRank) = 53) wore accelerometers affixed behind the left mastoid during all practices and games for one regular season of American football to monitor head impact exposure. Pre- and post-season magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) were completed to assess longitudinal changes in cortical thickness. Significant reductions in cortical thickness (i.e., cortical thinning) were observed pre- to post-season for each group, but these longitudinal alterations were not significantly different between the LRank and HRank groups. Further, significant group-by-head impact exposure interactions were observed when predicting changes in cortical thickness. Specifically, a greater frequency of high magnitude head impacts during the football season resulted in greater cortical thinning for the LRank group, but not for the HRank group. These data provide preliminary in vivo evidence that HRank helmets may provide a buffer between the specific effect of high magnitude head impacts on regional thinning by dissipating forces more evenly throughout the cortex. However, future research with larger sample sizes, increased longitudinal measures and additional helmet technologies is warranted to both expand upon and further validate the present study findings.



