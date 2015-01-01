|
Citation
Cyarto EV, Dickins M, Meyer C, Lowthian JA. Australas. J. Ageing 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Cycling Without Age (CWA) involves taking residents on outdoor trishaw (electric bicycle) rides driven by trained 'pilots'. This study explored the CWA experience from the perspective of residents and family members, staff and volunteer pilots from a residential aged care home in Queensland, Australia.
Language: en
Keywords
bicycling; care home; cycling without age; mood