Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cycling Without Age (CWA) involves taking residents on outdoor trishaw (electric bicycle) rides driven by trained 'pilots'. This study explored the CWA experience from the perspective of residents and family members, staff and volunteer pilots from a residential aged care home in Queensland, Australia.



METHODS: A qualitative descriptive design was used. Interviews were conducted with 21 participants. Transcripts were analysed thematically, with the interview questions determining a priori categories followed by coding of central themes.



RESULTS: Several themes emerged. For residents, seeing familiar places prompted reminiscences, and being outdoors elicited positive emotions. Family members reported CWA was a novel way to be with their loved one. Enabling residents to have time away from the care home with community contact was rewarding for pilots. Staff noted improvement in residents' mood post-ride, however, rides needed to be scheduled to fit in with their workflow.



CONCLUSIONS: Cycling Without Age was perceived to offer a unique and meaningful experience, with benefits including sharing stories, being outside, and feeling part of the community.

