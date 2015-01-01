SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jiang Z. Comput. Intell. Neurosci. 2022; 2022: e1120491.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)

DOI

10.1155/2022/1120491

PMID

35865497

PMCID

PMC9296314

Abstract

The short-term traffic flow prediction and modeling of highways are the core content and important foundation of highway management decision-making support systems. It is of great significance to improving the level of highway management. Based on the macrodynamic traffic flow model, this article establishes a method for establishing a highway traffic flow prediction model based on the BP neural network theory and gray theory. We collected and carry out modeling and prediction of highway traffic flow data near a certain station. It is learned from the prediction results that the traffic flow prediction model based on the BP neural network and gray theory has a high degree of reliability.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print