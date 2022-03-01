SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Parsa S, Pliszka A, Portley R. J Acad. Consult. Liaison Psychiatry 2022; 63(4): 406-407.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaclp.2022.03.002

PMID

35868835

Abstract

COVID-19 infection can cause a range of symptoms, from mild respiratory symptoms to severe myocarditis. In the adolescent population, the psychiatric effects of pandemic response have caused increases in depressive symptoms, anxiety, and loneliness.1 There has been evidence of cases of acute-onset psychiatric symptoms directly related to COVID-19 infection, with the most relevant recent instances having been described as the new pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.2 Here we present a report of symptomatic COVID-19-related acute-onset episodic aggression and hypersexuality with transient memory loss in an adolescent patient with no personal or family history of psychiatric illness and discuss the existing literature on COVID-19-associated psychiatric presentations ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print