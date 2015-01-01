Abstract

Among American veterans, the behavioral health impact of potentially morally injurious experiences (PMIEs) has recently garnered attention. There is heterogeneity in the types of experiences that are classified as PMIEs, and different PMIEs may be differentially associated with various outcomes. We aimed to explore heterogeneity in PMIEs among veterans, and whether PMIE classes are differentially associated with several behavioral health outcomes (i.e., symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and anger). Data were from a survey study of veteran health attitudes and behavior (N=1004). We employed a Latent Class Analysis approach to identify sub-groups of participants with similar PMIE response patterns on the Moral Injury Events Scale and to determine the relationship between class membership and behavioral health outcomes. A 4-class solution best fit our data, with classes including (1) high all, (2) witnessed transgressions, (3) troubled by failure to act, and (4) moderate all. There was a link between class membership and behavioral health, with the high all class and moderate all classes consistently reporting especially poor outcomes. Our results are in line with cumulative stress models suggesting exposure to multiple forms of adversity may place individuals at particular risk of poor health and functioning. Clinicians working with veterans should screen for exposure to the full range of PMIE types and be prepared to address the multitude of behavioral health impacts.

Language: en