Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The effect of physical-distancing policies and school closures on pediatric health has been a topic of major concern in the United States during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The objective of this study was to assess the immediate impact of these public policies on patterns of head and facial trauma in the pediatric population.



MATERIALS AND METHOD: The Pediatric Health Information System (PHIS) was queried to identify patient encounters at 46 children's hospitals across the United States in 2016-2020. Encounters were included if resultant in ICD-10 diagnosis for head or facial trauma in a child under 18 between April 1 and June 30 in 2020 (first COVID-19 school closures) and during the same period in the previous 4 years (for comparison).



RESULTS: A total of 170,832 patient encounters for pediatric head and facial trauma were recorded during the study period, including 28,030 (16.4%) in 2020 and 142,802 (83.6%) in 2016-2019. Patient encounters declined significantly in 2020 among children of all age groups relative to previous years. Relative reductions were greatest in children aged 11 to 17 (middle/high school) and 6 to 10 (elementary school), at -34.6% (95% confidence interval: -23.6%, -44%; P<0.001) and -27.7% (95% confidence interval: -18.4%, -36%; P<0.001). Variation in relative reductions by race/ethnicity, sex, and rural/urban status were not statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Physical-distancing policies and school closures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic correlated with significant reductions in pediatric head and facial trauma patient encounters. As in-person activities resume, reductions in head and facial trauma during the pandemic may indicate a range of possible preventable injuries in the future.

