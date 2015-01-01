SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mahoney CT, Lawyer SR, Pemberton SE, Marchant KM. J. Trauma. Stress 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jts.22866

PMID

35867981

Abstract

Sexual violence against women is highly prevalent on college campuses. Survivors of sexual violence often engage in coping strategies such as risky sexual behavior. The present study used a behavioral task to measure sexual risk-taking following experiences of positive or negative affect and an emotion suppression experimental manipulation. Sexually active adult female undergraduates (N = 175) completed measures of sexual traumatization and affective experiences as well as an autobiographical recall task and a delay discounting task for hypothetical sexual outcomes. Half of the participants (n = 87) were asked to suppress their emotional response to the autobiographical recall task. The findings indicate that sexual traumatization had a significant effect on risky sexual decision-making, F(1, 167) = 23.27, p <.001, η(p) (2) =.12, but affective condition, F(1, 167) =.57, p =.451, and emotion suppression, F(1, 167) =.69, p =.412, exhibited no significant associations with sexual risk-taking. These findings suggest other factors may underlie the association between sexual trauma and risky sexual behavior, but further research is warranted.


Language: en
