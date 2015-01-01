|
Bajaj J, Soni P, Khandelwal N, Hedaoo K, Kumar A, Sinha M, Ratre S, Parihar V, Swamy MN, Yadav YR. Neurol. India 2022; 70(3): 1091-1094.
PMID
35864644
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Epilepsy carries a lifetime risk of seizure-related accidents. The risk varies according to the socioeconomic profile of a place. Sufficient data is lacking for epilepsy-related accidents in the pediatric population.
Keywords
Accidents; seizures; drug compliance; epilepsy; nonadherence