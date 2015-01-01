|
AlOmran HI, AlKharaan ZI, AlDawsari KM, Aldakkan OZ, AlAtif HM, Mohamed MZE. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2022; 41: e327.
(Copyright © 2022, African Field Epidemiology Network)
35865845
INTRODUCTION: shaken baby syndrome (SBS) is an abusive head trauma inflicted on infants and young children. Injuries induced by shaking can result in death or permanent neurologic disability. It is difficult to know the exact number of SBS cases per year because many cases of SBS are not reported and/or never receive a diagnosis. From a public health perspective, creating greater awareness about SBS is important. Previous studies have revealed poor awareness and knowledge about shaken baby syndrome. In this study our aims to investigate the awareness, knowledge level, and attitude regarding shaken baby syndrome and to highlight the sources and factors associated with SBS knowledge among parents of the pediatric population in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Awareness; attitude; shaken baby syndrome; knowledge; parents