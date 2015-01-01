Abstract

INTRODUCTION: shaken baby syndrome (SBS) is an abusive head trauma inflicted on infants and young children. Injuries induced by shaking can result in death or permanent neurologic disability. It is difficult to know the exact number of SBS cases per year because many cases of SBS are not reported and/or never receive a diagnosis. From a public health perspective, creating greater awareness about SBS is important. Previous studies have revealed poor awareness and knowledge about shaken baby syndrome. In this study our aims to investigate the awareness, knowledge level, and attitude regarding shaken baby syndrome and to highlight the sources and factors associated with SBS knowledge among parents of the pediatric population in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: a cross-sectional study was conducted between January 2021 and September 2021. A validated electronic questionnaire was distributed among parents of the pediatric population in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia using the convenient random sampling method; SPSS version 22 was used to analyze the collected data.



RESULTS: the study involved 577 participants; 59.8% were mothers and 96.5% were Saudis. A total of 32.1% had previously heard about SBS. The overall knowledge mean score was low (2.95 + 1.74), and attitude was positive among 82.5% of the participants. The factors significantly associated with knowledge level were gender, marital status, and occupation.



CONCLUSION: the participants had poor knowledge and awareness about SBS, but, despite that, they expressed a positive attitude toward learning more about it. This should prompt health authorities to increase efforts to improve public awareness and knowledge about SBS.

Language: en