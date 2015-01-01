Abstract

Safety culture is a major factor of safety performance. However, a limited number of studies have been carried out on the formation of safety culture in an organization or on the relationship between the maturity of safety culture and employee satisfaction. This study analyzes the path toward the satisfaction of all employee groups through the maturation of various dimensions of safety culture within an organization. Furthermore, it compares the path between environments with high and low communication. The empirical data was gathered using a survey of employees from two Finnish industrial organizations, at all organizational levels, that received 289 responses. Partial least squares structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM) and group comparisons were utilized to analyze the data obtained. It was found that employees' overall satisfaction with safety culture is mainly affected by employee commitment. Employee commitment, in turn, is heavily dependent on top management commitment, which is mediated by supervisor commitment and safety training. By understanding how safety culture is developed in an organization, more effective paths can be identified to improve safety culture further using the results of a maturity analysis. The relationships identified suggest that individual safety culture dimensions should not be developed separately, as they are all related to each other. Finally, it is found that mature communication may specifically support the commitment of employees even without the commitment of supervisors.

