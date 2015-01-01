|
Oeij PRA, Hulsegge G, Preenen PTY. Safety Sci. 2022; 154: e105841.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
This study investigates the underexplored relationship between mindful organisational infrastructure (psychological safety, team learning, team voice, supportive leadership) and employee innovation adoption, via direct and indirect relationships of organisational mindfulness (a firm's cultural characteristic that makes employees alert to solve issues and improve effective cooperation). We studied this through a survey among 115 managers/owners of Dutch logistics companies, a sector in which employees' occupational health, safety and wellbeing (HSW), and sustainability topics are under pressure. The relationships were investigated using path analysis based on linear regression models.
Employee innovation adoption; Logistics industry; Mindful infrastructure; Organisational mindfulness; Sustainability