Abstract

During yellow intervals, dilemma zones (DZ) often trigger red light violations (RLV) and unexpected stoppings near stop lines, causing severe collisions at signalized intersections. While several studies in developed countries have tested various countermeasures to eliminate DZ, this aspect is not well explored for developing countries. This study investigated a green signal countdown timer's (GSCT) efficacy in reducing DZ at signalized intersections. Based on historical crash data, 10 signalized junctions in Delhi, India, 5 with GSCT and 5 without, were chosen. Although India has a permissive yellow law, all the study sites have a flat 5 s yellow change interval with no provision of all-red (AR) intervals, which might have resulted in severe crashes at these locations. Empirical assessments revealed that GSCT minimizes the length of type-I DZ, which refers to a situation when drivers can neither stop nor proceed to the intersection during the yellow signal. Interestingly, GSCT also minimizes the length of type-II DZ, which is an indecision zone based on drivers' 10% and 90% stopping probabilities. Summation of yellow and all-red intervals (Y + AR) obtained using Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) equations was found to be longer than field-allocated 5 s change interval at GSCT-enabled sites. Consequently, GSCT's effectiveness across various yellow and all-red intervals was investigated in the PTV-VISSIM microsimulation tool, and crossing and rear-end conflicts were extracted using Surrogate Safety Assessment Model (SSAM).



RESULTS suggest that GSCT's presence, along with estimated yellow and all-red intervals, reduces crossing and rear-end conflicts due to RLVs and inconsistent stoppings, respectively.

Language: en