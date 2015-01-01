Abstract

[SafetyLit note: "Pinkney et al (2018) states that ‘On Road’ youth work encompasses intersections of youth work and criminological theorising; locating the sight for critical enquiry within an environment which is urban, disorganised and in need of contemporary understanding. The practitioner is required to operate from an insider’s perspective, drawing heavily on ethnographic and phenomenological accounts of subjects through lived experiences. " - Pinkney, C., Robinson-Edwards, S., Glynn, M. (2018) On Road Youth Work: Inside England’s Gun Crime Capital. Available at:

http://www.youthandpolicy.org/articles/on-road-youth-work/ Youth and Policy ]



PURPOSE Research pertaining to young people, frontline work and faith is fairly limited. This qualitative article proposes that often faith and "on road" youth work are intertwined. This paper aims to explore the experiences of nine frontline practitioners, those who work with young people in a range of settings. The crux of the discussion is focused on how the religious and cultural views of practitioners impact their frontline practice, as it relates to supporting the young person's needs. The authors suggest that understanding frontline practice as it relates to faith is imperative to our ability to effectively engage with young people "on road".



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper took a qualitative approach, where semi-structured interviews were analysed using thematic analysis. This allowed the formation of the following three core themes: incarceration, religiosity and "on road" youth work; the nuances of religion and identity "on road"; and the "pains of 'on road' youth work".



FINDINGS The findings within this paper suggest that faith and "on road" youth work are intertwined. In that frontline practitioners' personal religious views, and importantly the understanding they have regarding the array of religious identities adopted by young people (YP) is helpful in engaging YP across the board. This paper highlights the complexities between identity, faith, faith-based support and hard-to-reach communities. Research limitations/implications This paper explores the complexities between faith on "on road" criminology/"on road" youth work. This area of study is fairly under-researched. This paper seeks to build on existing research surrounding YP, further exploring religiosity from a UK context. Practical implications This paper aimed to explore the lived experiences of frontline practitioners in Birmingham UK, many of whom work with YP from Black, Asian or minority backgrounds. Therefore the findings cannot be generalised. Social implications This paper's intention is not to stereotype YP, but to raise awareness of the subjective experience of faith and religiosity on the frontline.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE To the best of the authors' knowledge, there are few studies that explore the concept of "on road" criminology and "on road" youth work. Therefore, findings from this study are important to develop further understanding.

