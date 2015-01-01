|
Citation
|
Fitch-Bartlett HC, Healy J. Safer Communities 2022; 21(3): 215-225.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Third party reporting (TPR) services provide a route for victims of hate crime to report their experiences to an organisation other than the police. There is repeated evidence of under-reporting of hate crimes within the UK, and many victims of hate crime are unaware of the existence of TPR mechanisms. Little research attention has been given to understanding of the merits of TPR, beyond evaluating how often they are used. This study aims to explore the delivery of TPR from an advisor perspective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hate crime; Qualitative research; Third party reporting; Victims; Volunteers