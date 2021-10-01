|
Sloan K, Robertson J, Fergusson M, Spratford W. Sci. Justice 2022; 62(2): 164-170.
(Copyright © 2022, Forensic Science Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
A human performance trial was conducted where the stabbing actions of 40 participants were investigated. A range of factors were assessed such as the action used when the blade shape and familiarity of the knife changed. A qualitative evaluation of these factors was presented in an earlier paper to precede the analysis of quantitative kinematic data in this paper. The data from participants was then compared to that obtained from a stabbing machine. A motion analysis system was used to measure parameters such as the joint angular displacement and absolute linear velocity at impact. Motion data was collected using a 12-camera Vicon MX motion analysis system.
Biomechanics; Human stabbing performance; Kinematics of stabbing action; Knife damage; Stabbing machine; Textile damage examination