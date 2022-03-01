Abstract

Forensic recovery from fired ammunition casings remains one of the most challenging tasks during high-profile investigations. Often, the decision must be made between screening for DNA or fingerprints, and, in doing so, the impact these processes will have on the examination of ballistic markings imparted on the ammunition from the firearm itself. Traditionally, fingermark enhancement processes have yielded low success rates in their efforts to identify suspects by enhancing friction ridge detail left on the cartridge casings. Moreover, the enhancement methods utilised may often induce detrimental physical changes to the casing(s), rendering them unsuitable for subsequent ballistics (marking) examination. Recently, new technology has been shown to increase the success rate of fingermark recovery from fired ammunition, and the growing adoption of such innovation means that new challenges are encountered to maximise evidence recovery and streamline forensic workflows. One such example arises from the potential obscuration of the ammunition headstamp area during such treatments. Accordingly, this study outlines the preliminary investigations and developments of a polymer mask substrate that serves to protect the headstamp of fired ammunition casings during relevant fingermark enhancement processes. The technique also has the capacity to be used as a surface protection device to eliminate unwanted chemical deposition across other areas of interest and evidence types.

