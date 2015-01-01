Abstract

The safety of machinery is a very important aspect for its correct functioning in the conditions of modern production or assembly. According to the standards, manufacturers of special-purpose machines and devices are obliged to provide their equipment with a certificate of conformity (CE). This article describes the concerns of insufficient safety of a device. Insufficient coverage of part of the line meant that the certification did not take place, and the safety requirements were not met. The TRIZ method was used to resolve this technical discrepancy, providing designers with "instructions" on how to proceed, solve complex problems at the level of discrepancies and create solutions. By agreement of the designers, a solution that was not economically and implementation-intensive was created. All doors and windows within the fencing have been reinforced, thus achieving a greater degree of security. The resulting solution was subjected to simulations in the Ansys Workbench program, and the FEM analysis led to certain conclusions. The results were then moved to the structural engineer to assess the solution, who then approved the solution and successful certification of part of the device, respectively, in the assembly line.

