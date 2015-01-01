Abstract

This study examined the effectiveness of para-transit transport activities by identifying the socioeconomic characteristics of both the passengers and drivers of public transport and the factors confronting their operation. It utilised primary and secondary data. A purposive sampling technique was employed which entailed the identification of all the motor parks, the selection of buses, minibuses and cars at the motor parks, major bus stops and conducting a survey using a structured questionnaire cum interview. Questionnaires were administered to 354 respondents to obtain information about their socioeconomic, trip characteristics and the unconventional public transport operations, of which a total of 312 questionnaires were duly completed and returned. Data collected were analysed using simple descriptive techniques and correlation analysis. The results showed that the majority of the passengers (61.4%) were within the 21 - 30 years age bracket while 43.7% of the drivers were within the 31-40 years age bracket, the patrons and the operators of the public transport are predominantly low-income earners as large proportion of the passengers (42.1%) earned below ₦10,000 per month while 46.9% of the drivers earned between ₦10,001 and ₦20,000 per month. The results of the correlation analysis indicated both the drivers' and passengers' perspectives, factors such as public transport conditions, road quality and drainage system are highly correlated between their paired variables. Hence, effort should be made by the government and public transport operators to improve the transport infrastructural facilities in the study area.

Language: en