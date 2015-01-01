Abstract

Although the implementation of a new Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system increases the safety level, it also exerts some impact on the blocking time in block sections, and consequently, on the headway between trains. At the same time, ATP systems introduce a train positioning system based on odometry calculation and reporting back to the trackside system. This paper describes the concept of using virtual blocks based on train position reporting in the ATP system for purposes of non-occupancy determination. Virtual blocks can be used to reduce headways on railway lines without increasing the number of trackside signalling devices. Preliminary capacity assessment was performed to calculate the average headway depending on the signalling system with reference to a case study.

