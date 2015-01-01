Abstract

During transport operations, even under normal operating conditions, the loading unit is subject to inertial forces, which may cause deformation of the unit, and in extreme cases, its disintegration. Stretch film wrapping is the most commonly used method of securing a load unit. This paper presents a new simplified simulation model of a class A load unit, with a layered structure, secured with stretch film. Between the layers of packaging, stick-slip friction was applied. A method of estimating the containment force was also proposed. This model can be used to pre-determine the number of film layers necessary to ensure load stability. Simulations can reduce the amount of film used and the number of stability tests performed experimentally.

Language: en