Abstract

Due to its low fares, public bus transportation as a means of urban road mobility is a popular choice, particularly among city inhabitants. However, owing to its high level of crowdedness, it poses a greater risk of security and safety, particularly during peak hours. Moreover, passengers have continued to voice their dissatisfaction about the services offered, as well as the criminality that occurs in the station and on the bus. The problem is exacerbated in developing countries due to increased travel demand and a lack of appropriate and integrated solutions. Consequently, the purpose of this study is to evaluate commuters' perceptions of their concerns about using public bus transportation in the city, with an emphasis on security and safety in bus operations. A questionnaire survey was used to obtain data from 500 users in the city for the study. Using the SPSS software, the data was analyzed. To find out what they think, a descriptive analysis was used. Overcrowding of buses, personal insecurity, and infrequent bus service are the three biggest concerns in using public bus transportation in the city, according to the results. Furthermore, most of the respondents were concerned about crime; specifically, pickpockets, inappropriate touching, and disrespectful language of drivers and conductors are the three top types of crime that concern passengers who use public bus transportation in the city. Additionally, most people felt more insecure while riding the bus and getting on/off the bus, particularly in the evening and between 9:00 and 12:00 p.m. local time. Thus, it is advised that the Addis Ababa City Transport Authority, the Public Bus Transport Enterprise, and other interested parties place a strong emphasis on security and safety when providing public transportation in the city. Furthermore, it is critical to perform regular victim surveys of passengers (as well as operators) to establish whether they have been criminally victimized on the bus system and by what type of crime. Equally important, regularly assess the likely usefulness of new crime prevention measures for reducing bus-related offenses and prepare an annual bus crime reduction strategy.

