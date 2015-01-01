Abstract

In the transportation systems are different types of intersections. Among them, roundabouts are considered the safest solution. The application of roundabouts is conditioned by many factors. One of them borders on area development. Roundabouts, among others, are localized in important city places, thus serve as a landmark in the city or are localized on the boundaries of areas with different communication functions, thus constituting an organizational landscape feature. Sometimes, they diversify the space of a street or close the perspective of a monotonous street. Hence, beyond the basic functions, roundabouts with the appropriate central island arrangements can also play the function of organizing the architecture of the local area. The ways and possibilities of roundabout central island arrangements are presented in this article. An interesting central island arrangement shows that roundabouts play an esthetic and organizing landscaping role.

Language: en