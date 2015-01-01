Abstract

This paper deals with the problem of urban traffic control, considering public transport as a priority. According to the authors, the occupancy of a means of transport is one of the key decision variables in the process of prioritisation within a traffic signal program. This study aims to construct a method of occupancy-based traffic light priority for public transport and investigate the possibility of using this information to increase the efficiency of signal control for time loss. The mathematical model of the priority level conditioning procedure proposed in the method was tested using a microsimulation model of the intersection. The simulation results were collated and compared with an approach that does not consider vehicle occupancy. Under given traffic conditions, the use of the proposed method allows for reducing the average time losses per person in the modelled road network.

